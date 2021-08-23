As these Hollywood celebrities show in their words, actions and online posts, the body-positivity movement has officially entered the mainstream. Well-known activists have used social media as a tool to spread more messages of self-love to their fans.

Minda Kaling made a splash when she posted a series of photos of herself wearing different two-piece bathing suits in July 2019. In the caption, she reminded people that every body is a bikini body.

“IDK who needs to hear this but… 🗣 WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI. You don’t have to be a size 0. Swipe for my storytime and have a great summer ❤️,” wrote the Office alum.

Demi Lovato has also been honest with fans about their past struggles with eating disorders and body image. The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, who came out as non-binary in 2021, previously opened up about how they learned to love themselves.

“I’ve been working on myself for the past year, more so than I’ve ever worked on myself,” Lovato said on The Ellen Degeneres Show in January 2018. “I’ve really surrendered to the process of just learning to love yourself, and I feel like it shows through my pictures. I post more bathing suit pictures online. I want to show my fans that it’s possible that they can get to that self-love too.”

Meanwhile, Jameela Jamil has used her voice to speak up about body-neutrality and body-positivity. The I Weight movement founder frequently calls out celebrities who share sponsored posts for questionable diet products on social media.

“Careful on social media. A lot of celebs and influencers acting like they know what they’re talking about when it comes to diet and health, and that they’re your friend… (friends don’t sell you laxatives…),” she wrote in an Instagram post in December 2018.

The actress has also continued to post reminders to her followers that they are perfect the way they are.

“Even the bits you were told were “wrong.” They aren’t wrong, they’re f–king normal,” the Good Place alum captioned a photo of herself via Instagram in April 2019. “They’re human. Thank your body today. It’s your friend. Whether or not fashion and film told you it is… 💁🏽‍♀️ These are my babe-bumps.”

Scroll down to find out what other actors, athletes and stars are serving up some major motivation to stop stressing and start loving yourself: