Sending the right message. Mindy Kaling showed off her bikini body and encouraged others to do the same in a refreshing Instagram post.

The Late Night star, 40, shared two photos of herself in swimwear on Friday, July 5. In the first, she wore a Flagpole black halter top with colorblocked, high-waisted bottoms. Kaling sported a navy, printed two-piece by Tory Burch in the second shot. She accessorized her looks with heels, earrings, a hat and sunglasses.

Kaling took the opportunity to vocalize her stance on body positivity. “IDK who needs to hear this but… WEAR A BIKINI IF YOU WANT TO WEAR A BIKINI,” she wrote. “You don’t have to be a size 0.”

The Mindy Project alum detailed her prior aversion to bikinis in an accompanying Instagram video. “My very best friend in the world, Jocelyn, is from Hawaii, and I would go and visit her when I was in college, and what I was struck about Hawaii is that everybody wears bikinis,” she recalled. “It does not matter what your body type is. You rock a bikini ‘cause you’re in Hawaii. And there’s so much body positivity there that I, who was always really shy about my body, would wear bikinis.” The Hawaiian vibes ultimately inspired Kaling’s summertime photoshoot.

Several celebrities chimed in to support the post. “Holy [fire emoji],” Jessica Mulroney commented, while Nia Vardalos wrote: “I wear a bikini and sometimes only wear the bottoms!! #Greece!!!” Tess Holliday added, “Killin it!!!!!” Candace Cameron Bure, Yara Shahidi and Meryl Davis were among the others who affirmed the move with emoji love.

Kaling welcomed daughter Katherine in December 2017. The Office alum opened up exclusively to Us Weekly in May about balancing her busy career with motherhood. “I work incredibly hard,” she noted. “It’s like, work hard, play hard. I definitely work more hard than I play hard. And so I think that’s not bad. I think that I have never gotten anything easily and that’s OK! … If I can set that example for her to work hard like I did, I think I’d be happy.”

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe to our new podcast "Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood" below!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!