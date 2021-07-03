Living their truth! Ever since Demi Lovato publicly disclosed that they identify as non-binary, they have continued to share glimpses at their journey.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all — I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” they wrote via Instagram in May 2021. “This has come after a lot of healing and self-reflective work. I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson.”

At the time, Lovato admitted it took them a while to find a label that felt like it truly represented who they are.

“Since I’ve learned about gender identity more and learning about being nonbinary or gender nonconforming, I’ve used this time to really explore what feels right to me,” the ‘Skyscraper” singer explained during a June 2021 interview on Audacy Check In. “And after a year and a half of exploration, I realized it was time to let the world know that it feels weird to me when I get called a ‘she’ or a ‘her.’ I understand that people might have a hard time adjusting to it because it is something new, but I want to encourage people to keep trying and that I understand that it’s a process to get used to.”

The former Disney star, who previously came out as pansexual in March 2021, added that they have formed close bonds with their friends in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“I used to identify family as blood-related, and now my queer family has become more family than friends,” they explained on Audacy Check In. “And I feel like I now have two families. I have my blood relatives and then I have my queer family, and that family to me is the chosen family.”

Scroll down to find out everything Lovato has shared about identifying as non-binary: