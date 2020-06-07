Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich: A Timeline of Their Relationship

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich‘s whirlwind romance quickly heated up in 2020 as they checked off some major dating milestones, including quarantining together amid the coronavirus pandemic and even considering engagement.

Lovato and Ehrich sparked romance rumors in March 2020 after they exchanged flirty messages via social media. Later that month, Us Weekly confirmed that the couple are dating. A source told Us at the time that the twosome had met “a few weeks ago” and their relationship was off to a strong start.

The duo’s romance heated up in April 2020 while they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic at Lovato’s house in California. An insider shared with Us that Lovato and the Young and the Restless alum have been “getting really serious” in self-isolation together.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi and her and Max have gotten so close,” the source said at the time. “She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself.”

The insider added that Ehrich is thinking about popping the question to the Sonny With a Chance alum.

“Max plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved and their families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal,” the source said at the time. “They think they make a great couple.”

The “I Love Me” singer revealed in May 2020 that Ehrich harbored a crush on Lovato before the pair ended up together. The New Mexico native shared via Instagram a past tweet from Ehrich that read, “All I wanted for Christmas was Demi Lovato. #CantAlwaysGetWhatYouWant.”

Lovato captioned the post, “@maxehrich every Christmas? We love a little manifestation.”

The “Anyone” singer opened up in Harper’s Bazaar‘s May 2020 cover story that she doesn’t have a checklist when it comes to settling down with a partner.

“When I imagine my life in the future, I don’t say, ‘I’m looking for a man who I want to have two or three kids with,’ Lovato explained. “I think it could be so much fun to share children with a woman. So I don’t know what my future will look like, and I’m open to anything.”

Scroll down to see a timeline of their relationship.