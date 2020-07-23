He put a ring on it! Demi Lovato is engaged to Max Ehrich.

The singer, 27, revealed that Ehrich, 29, popped the question via Instagram on Thursday, July 23. “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his ‘little partner’ – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner,” she captioned a pic, which showed the future spouses embracing — and her engagement ring designed by Peter Marco.

She added: “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you.

It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too.. I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!!“

In his own post, Ehrich wrote: “Ahhhh You are every love song, every film, every lyric, every poem, everything I could ever dream of and then some in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely in love with you I am forever and always and then some. I cannot spend another second of my time here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife. here’s to forever baby … I’m so excited. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the entire world & I couldn’t be more grateful God brought us together. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @ddlovato AND WILL FOREVER CHERISH YOUR PURE, BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE SOUL.”

Us broke the news in late March that the Grammy nominee was dating the Young and the Restless alum after her fling with model Austin Wilson. A source close to Ehrich revealed at the time that the relationship was off to a strong start, while a second insider said the couple “met a few weeks” prior.

Lovato and Ehrich quarantined together during the COVID-19 pandemic, which helped bring them closer. They even recorded a scene for Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande’s “Stuck With You” music video while self-isolating at the Disney Channel alum’s California home.

“The quarantine has been really great for Demi. She’s doing a great job at staying sober, healthy and taking care of herself,” a source told Us in April of the “I Love Me” singer, who suffered a near-fatal drug overdose in July 2018. “[Max is] a really nice guy, and they are happy together.”

Us exclusively reported that same month that the Emmy-nominated actor had “plans to propose to Demi after this whole pandemic is resolved,” adding that the pair’s “families wouldn’t be surprised by the proposal.”

Lovato’s “I’m Ready” collaborator, Sam Smith, gave her romance with Ehrich the stamp of approval, saying on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy in April, “They seem so sweet, and she seems happy at the moment, which is the most important thing.”

Prior to Ehrich, the “Sorry Not Sorry” songstress dated her Camp Rock costar Joe Jonas in 2010, That ‘70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama from 2010 to 2016, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos from 2016 to 2017 and fashion designer Henri Levy from 2018 to 2019.

