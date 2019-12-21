Giving her heart a break. Demi Lovato and her boyfriend, Austin Wilson, have split one month after making their relationship Instagram official, a source tells Us Weekly.

The singer, 27, confirmed she called it quits with the model, 25, while replying to a fan on Instagram on Friday, December 20. “Please don’t go after him,” she wrote. “He’s a good guy. Much better than what people see on the outside just because he’s got a lot of tattoos.”

Lovato added: “Breakups are hard for both parties involved. Just stay nice and say prayers.”

The Disney Channel alum introduced her followers to Wilson in November, with a source confirming to Us at the time that the two were dating. “My [heart]…” she captioned the black-and-white selfie, which showed him giving her a kiss on the cheek.

As for the Los Angeles resident, he shared a photo of his own via Instagram, writing: “My love.”

An insider revealed in November that the couple were “really happy together” and found common ground through their sobriety. “Demi’s friends approve of Austin and they’re both great influences on each other,” the source said. “Austin and Demi are both sober and it’s easy for them to connect and understand each other.”

Earlier this month, Lovato and Wilson enjoyed a date night at Disneyland. The duo were spotted holding hands as they waited to ride the Matterhorn and Space Mountain on December 14.

Us reported in October that the Grammy nominee “pumped the brakes” on her romance with Bachelorette alum Mike Johnson. “They went on a couple of dates and texted each other every day, but it was never a serious, full-blown relationship by any means,” a source told Us. “There is absolutely no love lost between them. The timing just wasn’t right because they’re both so busy.”

Johnson, 31, hinted that the fling was over in October, noting to Us that he would “never” kiss and tell again after dating Lovato. “I will say this, that Demi is amazing,” he gushed. “I think that she’s a beautiful individual inside and out.”

The Camp Rock star was previously linked to Wilmer Valderrama, Joe Jonas and MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos.