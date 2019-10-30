A wilted rose. Demi Lovato and Mike Johnson’s romance has come to an end, multiple sources confirm to Us Weekly.

“Mike and Demi have pumped the brakes,” one source tells Us. “They went on a couple of dates and texted each other every day, but it was never a serious, full-blown relationship by any means. There is absolutely no love lost between them. The timing just wasn’t right because they’re both so busy.”

Lovato, 27, fangirled over Johnson, 31, during season 15 of The Bachelorette, on which he competed for Hannah Brown’s heart. “Mike I accept your rose,” she wrote on Instagram in July while watching the ABC reality dating series at home.

After Brown, 25, eliminated the Air Force veteran, he told Us exclusively at the Men Tell All taping that he “would definitely take [Demi] out for an initial date.” He started leaving flirty comments on her Instagram posts soon after. Rumors then began to swirl that Brown set him up with the pop star, who is her friend.

“Mike and I still have a great relationship, and Demi has been so supportive of me,” the Dancing With the Stars contestant told Us in September. “So, I mean, they’re both great humans, and if they’re into each other, then that’s great. [I’m] going to support them individually, and if they happen to hang out, then roll tide!”

Later that month, a source told Us that Lovato and Johnson were “enjoying getting to know each other” and seemed to “have a lot in common.” The Texas native confirmed on September 18 that they went on a date.

“The woman is quite astounding and amazing. And that’s all I’ll say on that,” he gushed to Entertainment Tonight. “I think she’s amazing. She’s incredibly humble. When Demi and I are together, it’s laughter and we talk about real s–t. Like, she’s a down-to-earth woman and I respect it so much.”

Us exclusively confirmed in late September that the duo were “casually dating,” with a source saying the Grammy nominee “thinks Mike is funny [and] smart.”

However, Johnson hinted during an interview with Us on October 14 that he and Lovato had gone their separate ways, although he still sent “positive vibes her way.” When asked whether he plans to keep his next relationship more private, he told Us, “100 percent. Definitely.”

The Camp Rock star previously dated Joe Jonas, Wilmer Valderrama, MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos and fashion designer Henri Levy.