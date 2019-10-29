Mike Johnson Admits He Turned Down ‘The Bachelorette’ at First

Mike Johnson almost didn’t make it to the Bachelorette mansion. The ABC personality admitted to Us that he originally turned down being a contestant on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette while playing a game of “Instagram Clapbacks” in Us Weekly’s New York City studio. Watch the video above to see what he had to say!
In response to a comment on one of his Instagram photos that read, “Going onThe Bachelorette wasn’t about chasing fame. Right,” Johnson clapped back: “I actually wasn’t going to go on the show. I actually turned it down at first. I wasn’t going to do it.”
Johnson further responded to the user: “You don’t know me. You really don’t know me homie,”
For more with Johnson and to hear some of his hilarious responses, watch the exclusive video above!
