Demi Lovato is making “No Promises” to Mike Johnson, but the pair are “casually dating” and having fun, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Demi and Mike’s relationship isn’t anything serious,” the source reveals. “Now that Demi has had ample time to get her life back on track, particularly from a sobriety perspective, she is broadening her horizons and starting to put herself out there a bit more.”

Johnson, 31 — who competed on Hannah Brown’s season of The Bachelorette — previously called the “Confident” singer “amazing,” and apparently, she’s vibing on him, as well.

“She thinks Mike is funny [and] smart,” the source explains. “He makes her laugh and is respectful of her boundaries. All of these qualities are very important and intriguing to Demi.”

The source also explained that Lovato’s family “isn’t too invested” in Mike as a match, but they “think he’s a nice guy” and “everyone is collectively seeing where things go.”

Lovato and Johnson’s flirtation started during the portfolio manager’s Bachelorette stint. “Mike, I accept your rose,” the singer, 27, wrote on Instagram in July as season 15 aired.

“He always picks her [Brown] up and swings her when he hugs her,” the pop star wrote in another post. “Swing me.”

Johnson tweeted about finding his ideal woman in July after he left the ABC show, writing, “Girl you ready for smiles, adventure, comfort, growth, honesty, laughter, me falling using my inhaler and kissing your stretch marks and imperfections. Where U hiding?”

“I’m right here, Mike,” Lovato replied. “I’m right here, boo. My mom already loves you too.”

Later that month, Johnson exclusively told Us Weekly he would “definitely take her out for an initial date,” and on September 13, the duo were reportedly seen sharing a meal at the Beverly Hills restaurant La Scala.

The following week, Johnson confirmed that he went on a date with the two-time Grammy nominee. “The woman is quite astounding and amazing,” he told Entertainment Tonight on September 18. “She’s incredibly humble. When Demi and I are together, it’s laughter and we talk about real s–t. Like, she’s a down-to-earth woman and I respect it so much. And she’s just a really humble, really cool, really fun, down-to-earth person.”

And on September 20, the Air Force vet told Us about his similarities with the artist: “What we have in common is that, once you get to know Demi and you really talk to her, she is literally such a down-to-earth person. We’re both from Texas. We love getting tattoos, we love laughing. We’re goofy. We both love music. I’m just not blessed in that regard, but with the right music, I’m just happy.”

“We do have serious conversations,” the reality star continued. “I haven’t said this before, but the No. 1 thing I like about Demi is that when we had our first real conversation, she said, ‘Hey, this is how it is. Take it or leave it.’ For her to be that strong, powerful and upfront — wow! … She was real. She’s the real s–t. I love it.”

