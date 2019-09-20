BiP’s Mike Johnson Reveals What He Has in Common With Demi Lovato





Bachelor in Paradise alum Mike Johnson thinks Demi Lovato is “the real s–t.”

The Air Force vet, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively about what attracted him to the “Sorry Not Sorry” singer, 27, and what the two have in common.

“She’s a gorgeous superstar and I’m just a regular guy, right? We definitely don’t have that part in common,” Johnson joked at the 2019 iHeart Radio Musical Festival’s Bachelor Podcast Suite at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort and Casino on Thursday, September 19.

As for what they actually talk about, the Paradise alum said that he and Lovato have a lot of similar interests.

“What we have in common is that, once you get to know Demi and you really talk to her, she is literally such a down-to-earth person,” he said. “We’re both from Texas. We love getting tattoos, we love laughing. We’re goofy. We both love music. I’m just not blessed in that regard, but with the right music, I’m just happy.”

Though the romance is new, Johnson said that he and the “Confident” singer have already started to open up to each other.

“We do have serious conversations,” the reality star shared. “I haven’t said this before, but the No. 1 thing I like about Demi is that when we had our first real conversation, she said, ‘Hey, this is how it is. Take it or leave it.’ For her to be that strong, powerful and upfront — wow!”

He added, “She was real. She’s the real s–t. I love it.”

Still, the Bachelorette alum isn’t ready to put a label on their relationship yet.

“I mean, I’m enjoying getting to know her, and I hope she’s enjoying getting to know me,” he said.

When asked what the two do together, the ABC star played coy. “That’s for us to know, and don’t you wish you could find out?” he said.

Johnson confirmed his date with Lovato in an interview with Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, calling her “quite astounding and amazing,” as well as “humble.”

Before his courtship with Lovato, Johnson had flings with season 23 Bachelor alums Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Sydney Lotuaco on season 6 of Paradise. Earlier this week, he told season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay about why he split from the former NBA dancer, 27.

“I felt like she didn’t find me sexually attractive [and] I felt like our connection was just not there whatsoever,” he confirmed on Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s “Bachelor Happy Hour With Rachel & Ali” podcast.

Prior to Paradise, Johnson vied for Hannah Brown’s love on season 15 of The Bachelorette. He was eliminated in the seventh week before hometown dates.

A source told Us in August that the portfolio manager was “seriously being considered” as the lead for season 24 of The Bachelor, which would have made him the first Bachelor of color since Venezuelan soccer player Juan Pablo Galavis in season 17. On the Tuesday, September 17, episode of Paradise, Peter Weber, a finalist from Brown’s season of The Bachelorette, was announced as the next Bachelor.

