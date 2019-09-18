Bachelor in Paradise Couples Who Got Back Together After Breaking Up

Better on dry land! Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti are not the only Bachelor in Paradise couple to reunite after calling it quits on the show. In fact, some of the series’ most successful pairings overcame rough patches following filming.

Tayshia Adams, for one, got cold feet after John Paul Jones admitted his love for her during season 6. She ended things and the two left the beach separately, but she later showed up at his home in Maryland to win him back. “It’s certainly been a roller-coaster, the whole experience,” the Bachelorette alum told Us Weekly exclusively in September 2019 after their reunion aired during the finale. “I feel good. I accomplished my mission in Paradise. I found my girl!”

He added: “We try to see each other once or twice a month and we’re just taking it one day at a time. We’ve really gotten to know each other and things are good.”

Kevin Wendt, meanwhile, broke up with Astrid Loch during season 5, claiming that something was missing in their relationship. The Bachelor Winter Games alum confessed he was his “own worst enemy” in a September 2018 Instagram post.

The exes reconciled before the Bachelor in Paradise reunion and announced their engagement in September 2019. “I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me,” Loch gushed via Instagram at the time. “@kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever. #sugar.”

Wendt raved in his own Instagram post, “You’ll never walk alone again. From here on out, we run together. Astird [sic] you are my family, babe. Forever.”

Other duos from the reality show took more conventional routes to happiness. Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert tied the knot in January 2016 after getting engaged on season 2, Carly Waddell and Evan Bass married in June 2017 following his season 3 proposal, and Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone made things official in June 2019 after falling for each other during season 5.

Scroll to revisit Bachelor in Paradise couples who made it work after splitting on the show!