



It turns out

and

didn’t find love in

after all.

Paradise

“Tayshia and I met last Friday, but we have so much going on in our personal lives it is very difficult to focus on a serious relationship,” the 24-year-old former Bachelorette contestant revealed on the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast on Wednesday, October 30.

JPJ and Tayshia, 29, met while filming season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise over the summer. After she broke things off with him ahead of the final episode, the former Bachelor contestant traveled to Maryland to reconnect with the finance analyst. Their reconciliation was documented for the Bachelor in Paradise reunion special, which aired last month.

Tayshia confirmed the breakup on Wednesday via Instagram.

“John and I had something incredibly special. We fell for each other in Paradise, and everything was a whirlwind after that. When the show ended, I truly went back to Maryland to see if what we had was something we could build on without cameras, a production crew, and without feeling any pressure: to simply figure things out on our own terms. But the reality was, we were living on opposite coasts, and working insane schedules that made it impossible to see each other and build a life with each other,” she wrote. “We truly did the best we could, but at this time have decided that what is best for the both of us is to go our separate ways. We are the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation, we make each other happy💕💕.”

News of their split comes less than a month after JPJ moved to California, in part to be closer to Tayshia.

“Tayshia is only an hour and a half away so that was a big draw and to my surprise, a talent agent reached out to me and they’ve been consistently getting me auditions and I’m waiting to hear back [on projects]. I honestly never could’ve expected this entire occurrence, it’s completely crazy. I’ll never be able to do this again so it just seemed like the right move,” JPJ told Us Weekly exclusively on October 18. “I’m excited to consistently see my girlfriend who I’ve been dating from across the country, so that will eliminate a lot of loneliness that I experienced [living in] Maryland, working in my career as a finance analyst.”

JPJ added at the time that Tayshia was “excited” about his move.

“It reduces a lot of the hassle that came with buying a plane ticket and visiting her for a weekend. It was really difficult [being long-distance],” he explained. “I had a full-time job working 50 hours a week and it was tough to go out for three days. I would come out here and have one day with her and have to fly back. Really I am killing two birds with one stone.”