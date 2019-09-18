



Back on! Tayshia Adams and John Paul Jones are giving their relationship another shot.

Fans learned during the Bachelor in Paradise season 6 reunion, which aired on Tuesday, September 17, that Tayshia tracked down JPJ after breaking up with him on the beach in Mexico during the September 10 episode.

“I think we were kind of forcing things a little bit and I think she made the mature decision to postpone it a little bit,” John Paul told Us Weekly exclusively at the reunion taping about their split. “She had every right to feel the way that she felt. Everything unfolds in such a short period of time and it’s difficult to do. I think it’s a little bit unrealistic to jump to, you know, that big of a commitment in that short period of time. I can’t force somebody to want to be with you. I’m not gonna beg her to go with me.”

After reuniting in Maryland, however, JPJ asked Tayshia to be his girlfriend. While the twosome are officially back together, their relationship is long-distance — for now.

“I think moving to L.A. is potentially in the horizon,” JPJ told Us at the taping. “That would make our dating situation easier. We’re just taking it one day at a time.”

Tayshia noted to Us that the pair FaceTime “every single day for hours.”

“It’s fun,” she explained. “We were just navigating through things with each other and now it can include our friends so it’ll be fun.”

The former Bachelorette contestant added that the couple are enjoying figuring how to navigate post-Bachelor in Paradise fame together.

“It’s cool that we get to just enjoy this whole, like, after-experience with each other, you know,” he told Us. “It’s a little overwhelming, the kind of the attention that you get an, I don’t know, it’s just kinda fun to, you know, hash it out with someone.”

JPJ appeared on season 15 of The Bachelorette earlier this year, but failed to win Hannah Brown‘s heart. Tayshia, for her part, made it to the final three of season 23 of The Bachelor. Colton Underwood sent her and Hannah Godwin home so that he could pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe

