Taking their time. Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph’s season of The Bachelor may not have ended with the traditional engagement viewers are used to seeing on the show’s series finales, but the twosome are definitely talking marriage — at their own pace.

As fans of the hit ABC show saw back in March, the couple’s relationship nearly didn’t work out after Randolph got cold feet about potentially spending the rest of her life with the athlete and quit the show, prompting his infamous fence jump.

A source told Us Weekly that it wasn’t Underwood himself she was nervous about, but the manner in which their relationship was playing out in public.

“Cassie’s religious upbringing is a huge part about why she was hesitant to get engaged to Colton,” the insider said in March. “They hardly knew each other and marriage is a serious commitment.”

The source added that the speech pathologist student also didn’t “want to put her family in that position.”

Instead, the twosome got back together — as boyfriend and girlfriend.

Randolph has since moved to L.A. to be closer to her beau, though they made the decision not to live together. “We both feel like … living our separate lives but still coming together at the end of the day is what’s most important for us and what’s the right step for where we’re at in our relationship,” Underwood told Extra in April.

As for the rest, including marriage and kids, they’re taking things one step at a time.

Scroll through to read everything the reality stars have exclusively told Us about when their big day will come.