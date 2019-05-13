Ready to exchange roses for diamonds? Not quite! Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph aren’t planning on getting engaged anytime soon.

“We really don’t have a timeline,” the 24-year-old graduate student told Us Weekly exclusively. “We’ve definitely talked about it, but we’re just enjoying right now and not worrying about it.”

Colton added that the couple “don’t want to rush something that’s going to last forever.”

“I mean, there’s no point in that,” the former football player, 27, explained. “We want to build such a strong foundation for ourselves to use to sort of launch us for the rest of our lives and that’s what we’re doing.”

Colton and Cassie met while filming season 23 of The Bachelor, which aired in 2019. Instead of getting engaged during the finale, the twosome opted to keep dating after he sent home Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Tayshia Adams.

“The show ended so long ago that it was so weird going back in time when we were watching it, and thinking we’re so much past that and so much further along,” Cassie admitted. “But, I mean, I just feel like I’m in a normal relationship. Obviously not normal, it’s better than normal!”

While time will tell when Colton decides to get down on one knee, he already knows what kind of ring to buy his future fiancée.

“It’s very simple, I like simple,” Cassie told Us. “Simple gold band and then a solitaire oval. … I want a big rock.”

