Going out in style. Former Bachelor contestants Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin both expressed gratitude for their experiences on the show one day after their breakups with Colton Underwood aired in season 23’s live finale.

“Thankful,” Tayshia, 28, wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday, March 12. “Since the moment I stepped into the Mansion, to being greeted so warmly on stage last night, the one true emotion I have felt throughout this journey is Thankful.”

The phlebotomist shared a tearful goodbye with Colton in Portugal after he told her he still wanted to pursue a relationship with Cassie Randolph, who had taken herself out of the competition in the prior episode. And on Instagram, Tayshia told followers she doesn’t regret showing such strong emotions.

“I don’t think people understand the magnitude of vulnerability and faith this journey requires,” she explained. “I have always been a private person; I came into this experience having had my heart broken in the past, and only letting the closest ones to me in on what happened. So it was tough for me to go into this journey of looking for love again and publicly displaying every intimate detail of that relationship for everyone to not only see, but criticize. But looking back, I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

She added: “I have proven to myself that I have a lot to offer, I do deserve to be happy, in love, and to have someone fight for me. And although it wasn’t me at the end, I walk away from this experience choosing ME. As I stated last night, I have created memories that I will forever cherish, and I’m extremely thankful for everyone that has had a hand in my journey. The support, advice and encouragement I’ve received from you all has meant more to me than you will ever know. I cant wait to for this next phase of my life because I am happier than I’ve ever been, and my heart is so full knowing that God has someone special out there for me that will give me the unconditional love that I deserve. Look out world, Tayshia 2.0 is comin [sic] for ya! Cheers to a truly unforgettable experience. 🥂To LOVE!!”

Hannah, 24, who had a more contentious breakup with the NFL alum, also appreciated her time on the show. “So thankful for an experience and people that taught me that finally being just myself in the purest way was okay,” she wrote in an Instagram post on Tuesday. “Showing your true self (weaknesses & all) helps people connect with you, and if they don’t accept it then they’re not for you. Allowing yourself to feel feelings for once and be vulnerable is SO SO hard, especially if you have avoided it your whole life- but is also one of the most rewarding life moments that exists.”

The Alabama native also shared advice with her followers: “Loving others starts with loving your damn self first and never ever let anyone tell you your story or journey isn’t important because even the littlest impacts make you you. Being happy for others happiness is what leads to finding your own sometimes! Here’s to a new adventure & thank you SO MUCH to all of you for your kind words, @abcnetwork, all the amazing people I’ve met & that I’m surrounded by, and finally MYSELF for teaching me how to conquer my fears for once. You all deserve love! Xo 💛”

