What of it? The Bachelor alum Caelynn Miller-Keyes recently moved into the same apartment complex as her ex Colton Underwood’s girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, but she has no issue with her new living situation.

“It is completely normal,” the Miss USA 2018 runner-up, 23, told Us Weekly exclusively during the boohooMAN x Quavo launch party at The Sunset Room in Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 10. “I think people are a little weirded out. They don’t understand it. But we filmed a TV show [together].”

Miller-Keyes, who said she and Randolph, 23, “are living two floors apart from each other,” pointed out that Underwood, 27, is not the first Bachelor franchise lead to maintain a friendship with his contestants.

“If you look at past, like, prior contestants, they’re friends … with the lead,” she told Us. “That’s exactly what happened in this situation. I was able to detach my emotions and my feelings, and Colton’s like a big brother to me and I love him as a friend.”

Randolph revealed on Instagram in late March that she moved to the Los Angeles area with her sister, Michelle. “I’m not abandoning my beach home, (since I’ll be interning for grad school in [Huntington Beach]) but adding a city home to the mix,” the speech pathologist wrote. “And bonus, I’m now closer to Colton so yay! OH and in the same building as Caelynn! Any other S23 girls wanna join?”

Randolph broke up with Underwood ahead of the fantasy suites on The Bachelor season 23 before reconciling during the After the Final Rose special, in which he chose her as the winner but did not propose.

However, Miller-Keyes predicted that an engagement is imminent for the couple. “Possibly this year,” she told Us. “I could see it happening soon, but I could also see them taking their time and waiting a while.”

For her part, the beauty pageant queen revealed to Us that she has “gone on dates” since her stint on the ABC reality series ended, but she is still open to the idea of joining the cast of Bachelor in Paradise.

“I would love to find love,” she said. “If that’s in Mexico, that would be fun. If I find it somewhere else, I’d be happy too.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

