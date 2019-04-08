Red carpet official! Bachelor Colton Underwood and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, made their first awards show appearance as a couple at the 2019 Academy Country of Music Awards.

Underwood hilariously pulled out a disposable camera to snap a pic of Randolph as she strutted her stuff at the event, which was held at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 7.

The former football player, 27, was dressed to the nines for the occasion in an all-black ensemble, while Randolph, 23, opted for a black-and-silver dress that showed off her toned legs. The speech pathology student wore her blonde locks in loose waves and the duo couldn’t contain their smiles.

Underwood tweeted about his lady’s ensemble ahead of the big day: “Wait till y’all see the dress Cassie is wearing to the ACMs,” he wrote alongside a heart emoji on Wednesday, April 3. “Dear lord I’m a lucky guy.”

The appearance comes less than a month after the reality stars reunited with a whirlwind reconciliation on the March 12 season 23 finale of the ABC hit.

The twosome expressed their love for each other on Instagram shortly after the episode aired.

“You changed my life for the better and made this year the best year of my life. I can’t wait for our adventures ahead… I have my best friend. I have my girlfriend. I have my future fiancé. I have my future wife. But most importantly I have you. Let’s do this thing they call life… together… forever. I love you @cassierandolph,” the athlete gushed on the shirtless snap of him kissing the speech and language therapist in bed.

Randolph was equally as complimentary of her beau, writing, “The secret is finally out!!! Colton, you truly have my heart. … I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side. I am so excited to see what is next for us in this new phase of our ‘journey’… I’d jump a thousand fences for you and ‘like, I know, I KNOW’ that I love you more than words, point blank. ps. you still give me butterflies.”

Though the pair decided not to get engaged due to Randolph’s religious beliefs (“They hardly knew each other and marriage is a serious commitment,” a source told Us), their relationship has progressed since their time on the show — Randolph moved to L.A. in March to be closer to her man.

“I’m not abandoning my beach home, (since I’ll be interning for grad school in HB) but adding a city home to the mix,” she wrote on Instagram on March 27. “And bonus, I’m now closer to Colton so yay!”

Scroll down to see pics from Underwood and Randolph’s first red carpet appearance!