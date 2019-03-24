Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph take Vegas — alongside her entire family! The newly minted Bachelor couple headed to Sin City for a weekend of fun and didn’t shy away from documenting their trip on social media.

The duo expressed their love with custom Vegas Golden Knights jerseys at a hockey game on Saturday, March 23. The speech pathology student rocked “Future Mrs” on her back, while the former football player’s simply had his last name.

Underwood and Randolph relaxed in style during the weekend in a luxury suite at the ARIA Resort & Casino, and had no shortage of delicious food. Randolph showed off an extravagant meal on Saturday morning, where she and her beau were joined by her dad, Matt Randolph, her sister, Michelle Randolph, and her boyfriend, Gregg Sulkin.

Their jam-packed outing comes less than two weeks after Cassie and Underwood went public with their relationship on The Bachelor’s After the Final Rose. The California-native made the decision to leave the reality dating show on the second to last episode of season 23 after she revealed to Underwood that she wasn’t in love with him.

After a dramatic decision, Underwood sent home his remaining two suitors, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, and followed his heart, chasing after Cassie. The pair announced their decision to give love a shot following the finale, and haven’t missed a beat when showing off their love on social media post-show.

“This last week has been much needed,” Cassie captioned a photo of the happy couple smiling and holding hands on March 20. “Being able to do normal stuff (beach, dinner, trips to the grocery store) was a breath of fresh air.”

Scroll down to see pictures from Cassie and Underwood’s fun-filled trip to Vegas!