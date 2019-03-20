Ready to live out their reality! It’s been one week since Colton Underwood and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, went public with their relationship following the Bachelor season finale, and it’s safe to say the two are enjoying not having to hide their love anymore.

“This last week has been much needed,” the 23-year-old speech pathology student captioned an Instagram picture on Wednesday, March 20, that showed her and her beau, 27, holding hands and smiling. “Being able to do normal stuff (beach, dinner, trips to the grocery store) was a breath of fresh air.”

However, it hasn’t all been fun and games despite Randolph and Underwood’s multitude of social media photos over the past seven days. “Even though once I stopped going 100 miles an hour, I got sick,” the California native added. “Does this happen to anyone else? I always get sick right when it’s time to relax.”

Randolph made the decision to say goodbye to Underwood on the second to last episode of season 23 of the reality show, while he still had two other women left to choose from. The former football player ultimately sent both Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams home and decided to follow his heart and pursue Randolph. The new couple revealed their happily-ever-after during the Tuesday, March 12, episode of After the Final Rose.

Following the announcement that they had reconciled and are giving their relationship a second chance, Underwood flooded social media with pictures and videos of his new girlfriend.

“I’m proud of you,” Underwood captioned an Instagram pic on Monday, March 18, that showed the two holding hands at a media appearance in New York City. “Throughout this whirlwind of a last week you have balanced so much… from spending all 5 hours on the plane working on school work to staying up late to take quizzes with the flu…you continue to work hard and deserve everything this world has to offer.”

