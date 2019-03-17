The best of both worlds. Cassie Randolph spent the weekend at the beach with new love Colton Underwood and her family, days after the Bachelor season 23 finale.

Despite their rocky first meeting months prior, Underwood, 27, and some members of the Randolph clan spent some time together at Sandy’s Beach Shack in Huntington Beach, California, on Saturday, March 16.

The former NFL player and his new leading lady, 23, were joined by her dad, Matt, mom Amy, sister Michelle, brother Landon, his girlfriend, Saige, and pals Jacob and Lin Salas. Noticeably absent was Michelle’s boyfriend, actor Gregg Sulkin, with whom Underwood spent some time at the gym earlier this month — but the Wizards of Waverly Place alum did manage to make an appearance over FaceTime.

While fans saw the speech pathologist break up with the athlete because she had cold feet during the March 4 episode of The Bachelor — which led the hunky bearer of red roses to jump an 8-foot fence — the pair were back together by the Tuesday, March 12, finale.

“[Cassie] grew up seeing her parents in a healthy relationship and because she had this as an example, she started to have questions about what she and Colton meant to each other,” a source explained to Us Weekly at the time. Nevertheless, she “has every intention of being with him and seeing where things go.”

Underwood struggled during his hometown date with the blonde, which aired in February, after Matt did not grant his permission for the Legacy Foundation creator to propose to his daughter. He has yet to reopen discussions about asking for Cassie’s hand in marriage.

Still, based on their latest interactions, it appears as if Underwood is now on great terms with the businessman, as well as many of the other people closest to Cassie.

Scroll down to take a peek at the Bachelor in Paradise alum’s day at the beach with the Randolphs!