Granting his approval! Cassie Randolph’s dad, Matt Randolph, is rooting for her relationship with Colton Underwood four months after The Bachelor wrapped filming.

Although Cassie, 23, self-eliminated during her overnight date with Underwood, 27, after her father expressed his concerns, the couple reunited during the Tuesday, March 12, finale when the former NFL player won the speech pathologist back.

“I’ve actually spent a lot of time with her family since filming and we’ve watched some episodes,” the former bearer of red roses revealed during the Wednesday, March 13, episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “[Her dad] has the clicker control and he pauses and asks questions.”

Underwood struggled during his hometown date with Cassie in Huntington Beach, Southern California, which aired in February, after Matt did not grant his permission for the Legacy Foundation creator to propose to his daughter. Although Underwood is now on good terms with the businessman, he hasn’t reopened discussions about asking for Cassie’s hand in marriage.

“I haven’t really asked, no,” Underwood told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. However, he noted, “I do plan on re-asking him.”

Cassie is confident that when the moment comes, her dad will happily support the couple. “My dad loves Colton. I think he would say ‘yes,’” she gushed. “I mean, [Colton and I have] talked about it, for sure. It would be ‘yes.’”

The blonde beauty also spoke about her father during her appearance on Good Morning America alongside Underwood earlier on Wednesday. “He’s always loved Colton. They talk. Everything’s good,” she insisted. “I think maybe if I went in there more sure of everything, he would’ve given [his blessing].”

Although the duo are now happily dating, the athlete nearly quit the show after Cassie broke up with him. He left the set by hopping a giant fence in Portugal. Chris Harrison, along with other crew members, had to track him down. Underwood then broke up with his final two contestants, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, to fully pursue Cassie.

