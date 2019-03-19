After the final rose, Cassie Randolph still has former Bachelor Colton Underwood’s adoration. The NFL alum praised his girlfriend in a sweet Instagram message on Monday, March 18.

“I’m proud of you,” the 27-year-old wrote, captioning a photo of himself and the 23-year-old holding hands at a media appearance in New York City. “Throughout this whirlwind of a last week you have balanced so much… from spending all 5 hours on the plane working on school work to staying up late to take quizzes with the flu…you continue to work hard and deserve everything this world has to offer.”

The couple’s relationship seemed doomed when Cassie eliminated herself in the penultimate episode of The Bachelor season 23 earlier this month. But during the shocking season finale, Colton bid farewell to his two finalists, Hannah Godwin and Tayshia Adams, in hopes of winning Cassie back, and the duo revealed their reconciliation in the live After the Final Rose special.

“[Cassie has] gotten to see Colton away from the cameras and is happy that they’re still together and getting to know one another,” an insider told Us. “They’re taking it slow for the time being.”

Another insider told Us why the two reality stars are so compatible: “They have the same, very religious beliefs, and they are a great match. Their relationship is rooted in faith, and they have a deep love for each other.”

Cassie, who is studying speech pathology, hasn’t had such an easy time in the spotlight, though. “Some people have been so mean and trollish online,” another source said, adding that the California native even considered turning off her Instagram comments.

However, Cassie ignored the haters long enough to post a sweet Instagram tribute to Colton last week. “You have shown me the purest, strongest love that any girl could ask for,” she wrote at the time. “You jumped a fence, took a risk, and challenged the ‘rules’ to fight for us. I can’t even begin to describe how lucky I feel to have you by my side.”

