They’ve got things to say! Bachelor alums — as well as viewers of the show — didn’t hold back on Monday, March 11, after watching part 1 of the finale and finding out Colton Underwood’s decision.

After the last episode of the season 23 reality dating show aired, in which the former football player, 27, sent home his last two suitors, Tayshia and Hannah G., to try and win Cassie Randolph back, Twitter erupted with opinions.

Some Bachelor Nation members applauded Underwood for fighting for Randolph — who left the show the week prior after telling the athlete she wasn’t in love with him — while others were thrown off by his decision.

Sean Lowe, who met and got engaged to his wife, Catherine Giudici, on his season of the show, simply wished Underwood the best. “Seems like yesterday,” the now-dad of two wrote. “Today, I’m up to my elbows in baby poop. Life comes at you fast. Good luck @colton.”

However, many didn’t share the same sentiment. “This Bachelor episode is such a mess. Is he going to chase after Cassie who doesn’t want him? Rly?” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Hannah G: what Cassie did to you, you did to me. I literally just clapped at my tv. Screw you Colton. #TheBachelor.”

At the end of Monday night’s episode, Underwood made an attempt to find Randolph, who was still in Portugal from the overnight dates, and fight to win her back. Cassie, meanwhile, still isn’t sure if she’s ready to commit to him.

Watch how things things play out for Underwood on part 2 of the Bachelor finale on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see the best reactions to Underwood’s dramatic decision!

Katie: Cassie isn’t ready for an engagement

Tayshia: Cassie isn’t here for an engagement

Kirpa: Cassie isn’t ready for marriage

Cassie: I am not ready for an engagement

Colton:#TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/hXejQ1ECVF — Emily Gustafson (@emilyagustafson) March 12, 2019

Cassie, walking around her apartment in full makeup and heels, pretending to be surprised when Colton knocks on the door #TheBachelor pic.twitter.com/NWqoSpgaW4 — Coolbreeze Kuipers-Reeves (@Jennykay5real) March 12, 2019

Tayshia is a stunning goddess and I hope we see more of her 🙌🏼🌹 #TheBachelorFinale — Caila Quinn (@CailaQuinn) March 12, 2019

I don’t want to be rude. But why am I not feeling that heartbroken for this break up… I hate seeing people sad, but I don’t feel invested. I don’t feel like we got to really see the love Between these two. Only the make outs. I might delete this 😂 — Kaitlyn Bristowe (@kaitlynbristowe) March 12, 2019

Oh the memories… @colton I hope you handle it better than I did 😬 pic.twitter.com/d2wVW2Gb1O — Jason Mesnick (@jason_mesnick) March 12, 2019

