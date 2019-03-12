Bachelor

Bachelor Nation Reacts to Colton Underwood’s Decision to Fight for Cassie, Send Tayshia and Hannah G. Home

By
Bachelor Alums Have Mixed Feelings About Colton Breaking Up With Tayshia and Hannah G. for Cassie
Colton Underwood, Cassie, Tayshia, and Hannah G. ABC/Craig Sjodin (4)

They’ve got things to say! Bachelor alums — as well as viewers of the show — didn’t hold back on Monday, March 11, after watching part 1 of the finale and finding out Colton Underwood’s decision.

After the last episode of the season 23 reality dating show aired, in which the former football player, 27, sent home his last two suitors, Tayshia and Hannah G., to try and win Cassie Randolph back, Twitter erupted with opinions.

Some Bachelor Nation members applauded Underwood for fighting for Randolph — who left the show the week prior after telling the athlete she wasn’t in love with him — while others were thrown off by his decision.

Sean Lowe, who met and got engaged to his wife, Catherine Giudici, on his season of the show, simply wished Underwood the best. “Seems like yesterday,” the now-dad of two wrote. “Today, I’m up to my elbows in baby poop. Life comes at you fast. Good luck @colton.”

However, many didn’t share the same sentiment. “This Bachelor episode is such a mess. Is he going to chase after Cassie who doesn’t want him? Rly?” one Twitter user wrote. Another added: “Hannah G: what Cassie did to you, you did to me. I literally just clapped at my tv. Screw you Colton. #TheBachelor.”

At the end of Monday night’s episode, Underwood made an attempt to find Randolph, who was still in Portugal from the overnight dates, and fight to win her back. Cassie, meanwhile, still isn’t sure if she’s ready to commit to him.

Watch how things things play out for Underwood on part 2 of the Bachelor finale on ABC Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to see the best reactions to Underwood’s dramatic decision!

