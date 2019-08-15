



Sharing her take! Bachelor in Paradise star Tayshia Adams weighed in on the drama between her castmates Blake Horstmann and Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

“To be quite honest with you, I wasn’t surprised,” Tayshia, 28, said on Rachel Lindsay and Ali Fedotowsky’s “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast on Wednesday, August 14. “I mean, I don’t think that Blake should have shared his text messages. I mean, those are personal, but I do feel like there was always more to the story than everyone was leading on. And so, like I said, those text messages weren’t surprising to me.”

Blake, 30, made headlines earlier this month when he released screenshots of texts between himself and Caelynn, 24, on his Instagram Stories in an attempt to explain his back-to-back hookups with her and their season 6 costar Kristina Schulman. In turn, Caelynn came under fire because her messages to Blake painted a different picture than the one she portrayed on the ABC reality series.

“I kind of have a little bit better idea of who Caelynn is as a person than the viewers. So yeah, I think everyone was shocked, but I really wasn’t shocked,” Tayshia said on Wednesday. “The texts that Blake shared on his Instagram Story reveal Caelynn telling him that if she visited him during Stagecoach, it would be ‘strictly for sex.’”

The phlebotomist added that she does not “think anyone should ever” publicly share their text messages.

Tayshia also took issue with Blake flying to Alabama to see Hannah Godwin a week before they started filming Paradise.

“To be honest, if someone is using their miles on you — he flew all the way to Alabama to see you — deal with it outside the show,” she said. “You obviously both like each other. What did you need to come to Paradise for? Figure it out. What do you need? The cameras? I don’t understand what the purpose was. That rubbed me the wrong way.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

