Receipts on deck. In an attempt to save face, Bachelor in Paradise star Blake Horstmann released his text messages with Caelynn Miller-Keyes from the night they had sex during the Stagecoach Festival.

Caelynn, 24, exposed Blake’s womanizing ways during the season 6 premiere on Monday, August 5, and the explosive drama flowed over to the next episode. She revealed that they hooked up in April, only to find out later on that Blake, 30, had had sex with their castmate Kristina Schulman the night before.

“Man, this is bad. I look like the worst human in the world,” the sales rep said during a confessional on the Tuesday, August 6, episode.

In turn, Blake tried to clear his name by giving his side of the story on his Instagram account. He admitted in a lengthy post on Tuesday night that he “made a lot of mistakes this past year that I’m not proud of,” telling his followers that he has “a lot of insecurities I’ve been struggling with.”

“I’ve gotten way in over my head with women and have made a lot of mistakes and although never my intent, I hurt several people along the way,” he continued, noting that he takes “full responsibility for my actions at Stagecoach and will forever regret the decision I made that weekend.”

That said, the Colorado native clarified that he and Caelynn “were NEVER in a relationship,” adding, “I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. I never expected to have to do something like this, but after finally seeing the episodes I feel like I have no choice but to release the text exchanges between her and myself. This is the last thing I wanted to do, but my name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have.”

Blake then uploaded seven screenshots of his texts with the former Miss Carolina USA on his Instagram Stories. Their exchange began with him telling her not to come over during the three-day music festival, to which she responded, “Dude. It’s fine. Chill it’ll be good. Come on loosen up. Let’s just have a good time man.” Caelynn then wrote, “I just ordered an Uber,” prompting Blake to give in to temptation.

“We can cuddle but no sex lol,” he wrote, to which she responded, “Yes sex. Only sex. No cuddling.”

“I have will power,” Blake replied, which made Caelynn laugh. She wrote back, “HA. Lies. Yo we both know that’s not true.”

“I know u when you get a little alcohol in you,” Blake texted. The model responded, “If i come over it’s strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less. I’m just trying to be honest.”

The Bachelorette alum went on to share text messages that he said were exchanged one week before the pair started filming Paradise. He texted Caelynn, “I’m scared. I’m thinking of pulling out of paradise.”

The reality stars went back and forth about whether to go public with their hookup, with the beauty pageant queen writing, “We have a week to decide. I want to think about it for a little bit.”

Caelynn wrote that she talked to her ex Colton Underwood and his girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, about the situation, but “they don’t know how anyone found out” about her and Blake having sex. When Blake texted, “We f–ked up so bad,” Caelynn wrote back, “If we play it off as not being a big deal then it’s not. Everyone hooks up in this world.”

After some careful deliberation, Caelynn told Blake that she was doing “better,” to which he responded, “I feel better too. I think we r over thinking everything. I still wanna talk about it all. But we will be alright.”

However, the Bachelor alum admitted that she still felt “stressed” and could not “stop thinking about it.”

Blake has since deleted the screenshots from his Instagram Stories. He begged fans in a separate post to “please stop attacking” Caelynn for giving a different side of the story on TV.

Us Weekly has reached out to Caelynn for comment.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Scroll down to read Blake and Caelynn’s full text exchange.