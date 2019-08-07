



Blake Horstmann dealt with the fallout of his hookups with Kristina Schulman and Caelynn Miller-Keyes during the Tuesday, August 6, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

Kristina confronted Blake about their Stagecoach encounter during their one-on-one date. Blake, who thought she might be willing to rekindle their romance, was caught off guard when she told him his one-night stand with Caelynn made her feel disrespected. Blake said he and Caelynn both thought they “took things too far” and decided to stay friends.

He balked at the fact that Kristina brought up the matter in Paradise. According to him, her hurt over the situation would have made more sense if she had feelings for him. Blake grew angry as he declined to apologize for being a single man. He even went so far as to call Kristina’s reaction “immature” and claim she wanted to “ruin” the show for him.

Back at the beach, Caelynn was waiting for her shot to take down Blake. She laid her issues with him on the table, including him acting like she was “nothing” to him. Blake alleged that he didn’t know she felt disrespected as Caelynn declared that she was tired of feeling like a “slimy, disgusting secret.” Blake, for his part, claimed the two never agreed to keep their hookup quiet.

Blake expressed remorse but seemed more bothered by how Kristina and Caelynn’s concerns made him look. He worried that no other women would be interested in him, and he was at least somewhat right. Tayshia Adams wrote him off after Kristina shared her story.

Hannah Godwin and Dylan Barbour coupled up quickly … until Wills Reid swooped in to show his interest. He kissed Hannah, which she immediately admitted to Dylan. The smooch left her confused about where she stood because of her vow to remain open-minded throughout the process, but she ultimately let Wills down easy due to her connection with Dylan.

Blake, hoping to salvage his Paradise experience, then decided he wanted to pursue Hannah. He told her she was the reason he came to Mexico and she seemed to buy it since the two kissed. She confessed to Dylan and admitted that she wanted to follow her heart, but he called the move “shady.”

Though Bibiana Julian was crushing hard on Clay Harbor, he opted to take Nicole Lopez-Alvar on a date instead. Before they could leave, Annaliese Puccini called out Clay for stringing his ex Angela Amezcua along. She said they talked about marriage and children shortly before breaking up, but he retorted that Annaliese was misinformed. Clay told Nicole he was 100 percent over Angela, and she believed him.

In the meantime, Caelynn shared a kiss with Cam Ayala, and Annaliese locked lips with Chris Bukowski. Onyeka Ehie and John Paul Jones got closer too. Jane Averbukh tried to go after him by offering him tacos, but John Paul ended up vomiting on the beach.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

