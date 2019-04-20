Bachelor Nation’s Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua Split

Bachelor Nation couple Clay Harbor and Angela Amezcua have broken up, Us Weekly can exclusively confirm.

The pair split over a month ago after more than eight months together.

Harbor, 31, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, went public with his romance with the Bachelor in Paradise season 5 star in September, sharing a snapshot of the couple on Instagram.

“What do the kids call it? Woman crush Wednesday? Well here’s mine,” Harbor captioned the photo.

Amezcua, 28, who appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor in 2017, was previously linked to Eric Bigger on BIP. She and Harbor were set up by her BIP season 5 costar Chris Randone after she expressed interest in the footballer.

The new couple’s relationship heated up quickly, with Amezcua hinting in October that they might be moving in together soon.

“I’m still in South Carolina, but before Paradise, I was maybe gonna move to Nashville, and that’s still kind of the plan. But I don’t know,” Amezcua said during the October 1 episode of “The Ben & Ashley I. Almost Famous Podcast.” “We’re talking, there’s been some things that we’re talking about. … It’s great because our schedules are super flexible right now, so it’s kind of like anything is a possibility at this point.”

Cohost Ashley Iaconetti pointed out at the time that Harbor, who lives in Chicago, has the flexibility to move anywhere as an NFL free agent.

“If he gets picked up, then I can kind of go wherever he gets picked up or whatever,” Amezcua said. “So it’s kind of a perfect time. Like, I feel like timing is always very important in a relationship, and I feel like the timing is right for us right now.”

Fans began speculating that the couple had called it quits in March after the pair stopped posting photos together on Instagram.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!