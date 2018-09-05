From rose ceremonies to new relationships! Clay Harbor, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, is dating Bachelor in Paradise season 5 star Angela Amezcua.

“What do the kids call it? Woman crush Wednesday? Well here’s mine,” Clay, 31, captioned an Instagram snapshot of the couple embracing on Wednesday, September 5. “#outkickingmycoverage #whatwashethinking #wcw.”

Angela, who was first introduced to Bachelor Nation on Nick Viall’s season in 2017, commented two pink heart emojis.

Clay also took to Twitter to rave about the romance, sharing the same picture with the caption, “If I had a rose to give she would get it EVERY time.”

Earlier on Wednesday, Clay dished on the social media site that he was dating someone new and would reveal her personality very soon.

The relationship debut comes one day after Angela’s BIP love interest, Eric Bigger, went home after pressing pause on their relationship to pursue Cassandra Ferguson. Eric left the beaches of Puerto Vallarta on his own terms, while Angela stayed behind.

Meanwhile, Clay, an NFL tight end, said goodbye to Becca in June after suffering an injury during a game of flag football on a group date.

Bachelor Nation fan favorites sent love to the newly minted duo under Clay’s photo. “This makes my heart so happy,” BIP’s Astrid Loch wrote. Added Chelsea Roy: “Here for this!”

Chris Randone chimed in, “Let’s goooo ‘matchmaker.’” John Graham also said, “There it is!!!! Two models.”

Rachel Lindsay, David Ravitz, Jasmine Goode, Blake Horstmann and franchise executive producer Elan Gale also shared heartfelt messages for the pair.

