Mexico is about to get a little hotter! The first seven cast members of Bachelor in Paradise season 6 were revealed on Good Morning America on Monday, June 17, and it includes some of Bachelor Nations fan favorites as well as villains.

Bibiana Julian, John Paul Jones, Blake Horstmann, Cam Ayala, Clay Harbor, Demi Burnett and Tayshia Adams are all set to heat things up on the Bachelor spinoff. The first season of the show aired in 2014 and has seen many past Bachelor and Bachelorette contestants find love within Bachelor Nation.

The reveal comes hours after multiple outlets confirmed that former BiP contestants Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone had tied the knot.

Longtime host of the reality show franchise Chris Harrison officiated the ceremony between Nielson and Randone, both 31, at the wedding in Mexico, where the couple first met. The newlyweds celebrated their nuptials surrounded by Bachelor Nation members, including Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Ben Higgins and Becca Kufrin.

The fitness professional gushed to Us Weekly earlier this month about her relationship with Randone.

“It’s been a whirlwind of so much love and bliss and happiness, and sometimes it doesn’t feel real, but at the same time, it’s what I always knew I wanted and deserved, and I just found my person,” she shared. “So life’s blissful.”

Scroll down to learn more about Bachelor in Paradise’s new cast members!