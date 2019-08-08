



“I am not here to deny those text messages or the conversations that took place,” the 24-year-old wrote in a long Instagram post that featured an image of a tiny red rose. “Things got taken out of context on the show, and a large part of the story is missing. The reality of the situation is that Blake was not a one night stand at a music festival and the ‪5 am text exchange that Blake chose to share is not an accurate representation of our past relationship.”

As previously reported, Miller-Keyes called out Horstmann for his womanizing on the season 6 premiere of BiP on Monday, August 6, revealing that they’d hooked up in April, only to later learn that they’d had sex with their castmate Kristina Schulman the night before.

The Virginia native explained that she took “ownership” of what she said on the beach, adding that she was “upset and I let my emotions control my words.”

“I attempted to address my feelings and the situation with Blake face to face,” she continued, before referencing the 30-year-old posting their text messages on Instagram on Tuesday, August 6, as he attempted to clear his name, before deleting them a few hours later. “It’s unfortunate that I didn’t get the same respect in return, and I am absolutely mortified our private texts were put out there for the world to see and judge by someone who I trusted and consider a friend nonetheless.”

She told her followers that she and Horstmann had “started talking months before Stagecoach,” FaceTiming every day and talking about potentially skipping appearing on Paradise “to be together.”

“When I say he ghosted me, it was after those few months of us talking,” Miller-Keyes explained. “It was my understanding there was no one else and I thought we were on the same page.”

The former beauty pageant contestant, who appeared in Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor and has been open about being a survivor of sexual assault, wrote that she was infuriated over “being trolled for having sex because of what I’ve been through.”

“I want to be very clear that I am not looking for sympathy,” she added. “I took the necessary steps to move on and heal, but I will not be abstinent for the rest of my life because of it.”

Miller-Keyes wrote that the “complicated situation” with Horstmann could have been over after the episode aired but has now “taken a life of its own” on social media after he shared their texts.

“Since it’s now all over Instagram, I felt like it was imperative to share my truth,” she concluded. “We all have our own perception of how different situations unfold and there are many sides to this story. I hope that we can all move forward and support one another, rather than tear each other down. I have moved on and I am excited to continue to share the rest of my journey with you all.”

Horstmann, for his part, admitted in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday night that he “made a lot of mistakes this year that I’m not proud of,” but insisted that he and Miller-Keyes “were NEVER in a relationship” and that he “NEVER ghosted” her.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET.

