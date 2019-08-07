



Gotta run? Bachelor in Paradise star Caelynn Miller-Keyes made a brief appearance at Variety’s Power of Young Hollywood event in Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 6, approximately one hour after Blake Horstmann released text messages about their hookup.

The former Miss Carolina USA, 24, spent the evening with actress and model Michelle Randolph, who is the younger sister of The Bachelor season 23 winner Cassie Randolph. The duo only stayed at the party for a little while, according to an eyewitness.

“Caelynn and Michelle walked up to the line to pose for photos on the red carpet but changed their minds and instead went into the women’s restroom,” the eyewitness tells Us Weekly exclusively. “When Caelynn and Michelle reappeared, they walked straight for the exit and left the party shortly after arriving. Caelynn did not appear upset, but she seemed to be in a rush to leave.”

The Bachelorette season 15 lead Hannah Brown, singer Camila Cabello and actor Cole Sprouse were among the other celebrities in attendance at the annual bash.

The drama between Caelynn and Blake, 30, played out on the two-night premiere of Paradise. She exposed him for having sex with her just one night after hooking up with their costar Kristina Schulman during the Stagecoach Festival in April. Blake struggled to defend himself on Tuesday night’s episode, though he admitted that he looked “like the worst human in the world.”

The sales rep then took to Instagram to share his side of the story, claiming, “Caelynn and I were NEVER in a relationship. I NEVER ghosted Caelynn, I NEVER called her a mistake and I absolutely NEVER EVER EVER silenced Caelynn. … My name and character are being attacked. My name is all I really have.”

Blake subsequently uploaded seven screenshots of text messages between himself and the model, which revealed that she had asked him if she could “come over … strictly for sex. Nothing more nothing less.” The reality stars also talked about whether or not they would go public with their hookup.

“I’m just stressed and can’t stop thinking about it,” Caelynn texted Blake, who assured her that they were “over thinking everything” and would “be alright.”

Several fellow Bachelor and Bachelorette alums then took sides in the drama on social media, with Jason Tartick defending Blake and Dean Unglert voicing support for Caelynn, whom he is rumored to be dating.

