A match made in Paradise? Dean Unglert finally addressed rumors that he’s in a relationship with his Bachelor in Paradise costar, Caelynn Miller-Keyes.

While cohosting a recent episode of his “Help! I Suck at Dating” podcast with Bachelor Nation members Vanessa Grimaldi and Jared Haibon, the 28-year-old Bachelorette alum opened up about his experience shooting season 6 of the spinoff series. He coyly opted to neither confirm nor deny he was in a relationship after wrapping production.

“I’m not saying whether I am in a relationship now or I’m not, but I went on the show with zero intention to leave the show in a relationship,” he explained on Tuesday, July 16. “Almost actually fighting it, to leave in a relationship.”

Rumors of their speculated relationship started swirling earlier this month, weeks ahead of Bachelor in Paradise’s debut on Monday, August 5. An insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday that the pair are “together, but are taking it slow.”

Unglert first appeared in the ABC franchise to vie for Rachel Lindsay’s heart in season 13 of The Bachelorette. Miller-Keyes, meanwhile, splashed onto the scene upon starring on Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor when it debuted in January.

While Unglert and Miller-Keyes are a rumored item, the startup recruiter previously called most relationships in the Bachelor universe a sham. The controversial comment came after he split with ex-girlfriend Lesley Murphy, whom he met while filming Bachelor Winter Games, in April 2018.

“None of these Bachelor relationships are real, not a single one of them. … Maybe you’ve got some marriages and some kids and those ones are real, but every one of them’s fake and contrived and I’m not into that,” he told Access in January. “Granted, there are some that are real, like those ones I guess, but boyfriend-girlfriend relationships, every single one of them is fake.”

On Tuesday’s episode of “Help! I Suck at Dating,” Unglert walked back his initial sentiment on dating within the Bachelor franchise. He noted that his earlier remarks stemmed from him “coming off a heated moment” where he “learned some things I didn’t like.” He then regarded the upcoming Bachelor in Paradise season as the “best” to date and revealed that he “stayed completely sober the entire time.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC on Monday, August 5, at 8 p.m. ET.

