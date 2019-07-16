The signs were there! Bachelor Nation’s Dean Unglert and Caelynn Miller-Keyes haven’t yet confirmed their relationship, but recently teased their romance on social media.

“They’re together but are taking it slow,” a source tells Us Weekly of the new couple. However, just because they aren’t in a rush doesn’t mean they aren’t enjoying their time together.

Eagle eyed fans recently noticed that Unglert, 26, and Miller-Keyes, 24, were both vacationing in Barcelona, Spain, last week, sparking speculation that they were traveling together. “Clearly hating my time in Spain,” the former Miss North Carolina USA captioned a since-deleted picture of herself on Instagram that showed her taking in views of the city.

Unglert — who is no stranger to showcasing pictures and videos from his exotic adventures on Instagram — shared a clip of himself swimming in the crystal clear waters. “Driving through Spain today and came across this crazy blue lake. the color reminded me of the lakes in Patagonia,” he captioned the post, which sparked a reaction from Bachelor fans.

“Hmmmm you and Caelynn is Spain at the same time……..🤔❤️” one wrote. Another pointed out: “You can hear caelynn laughing quietly at the beginning.”

Unglert first vied for the heart of Rachel Lindsay on The Bachelorette in 2017, and went on to form a love triangle with Danielle Lombard and Kristina Schulman on season 4 of Bachelor in Paradise. He later found love with Bachelor Nation’s Lesley Murphy, whom he split from in April 2018 after four months together.

Months after their split, Unglert opened up about his feelings on relationships that come out of the reality dating TV show franchise.

“None of these Bachelor relationships are real, not a single one of them. … Maybe you’ve got some marriages and some kids and those ones are real, but every one of them’s fake and contrived and I’m not into that,” he told Access in January. “Granted, there are some that are real, like those ones I guess, but boyfriend-girlfriend relationships, every single one of them is fake.”

Unglert added: “That’s kind of the approach I take and that’s kind of why I never want to get in a Bachelor relationship again because, whether or not, there is an inkling or whisper of a possibility that the other person might be in it because they see the value in it monetarily or whatever, social status wise.”

Miller-Keyes, meanwhile, placed fourth on season 23 of The Bachelor with Colton Underwood. The Virginia native currently lives in the same Los Angeles apartment building as Underwood’s girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, whom she remains close friends with.

“It is completely normal,” she explained to Us of the living situation in April. “I think people are a little weirded out. They don’t understand it. But we filmed a TV show [together].”

