John Paul Jones Is Not Thrilled With Tayshia Adams After Their Split





Goodbye, paradise! John Paul Jones covertly fired back at ex-girlfriend Tayshia Adams after she spoke out about their split.

The 24-year-old Bachelorette alum unfollowed Tayshia, 29, on Instagram on Wednesday, November 6, although he started following her again soon after. “John is not thrilled about Tayshia publicly airing her grievances on a podcast,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

A second insider claims that JPJ was the one to end things. “JPJ broke up with Tayshia,” the source says. “He saw her one time after his move to Los Angeles on Friday, October 25. JPJ did not make the move to L.A. for Tayshia. He ultimately moved to L.A. to pursue his acting career. He has been auditioning like crazy and is excited for his next chapter.”

JPJ and Tayshia fell for each other during season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise. They called it quits before leaving Mexico, but she later flew to Maryland to reconcile with him and try to make their relationship work.

However, Tayshia announced their split via Instagram in October. She spoke out about their reasons for parting ways during the Wednesday episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. The California native mentioned that “other factors” besides distance led to their demise.

“I would never badmouth John. We both have our flaws. I think communication is a really big deal,” she explained. “I learned from a previous relationship that I’m very much so over communicative, but that’s all I can do. What he can do is listen to that and try to navigate that relationship with that information I’m giving him. If you’re choosing to have that stuff go in one ear and out the other, that’s on you.”

Tayshia further pointed out that their age difference took a toll. “I told him, I’m like honestly, ‘I just want you to experience a little more life. I feel like you just need to live a little bit and learn a little bit because I feel like I can only do so much,’” she recalled.

Us broke the news in October that JPJ moved to Los Angeles to not only pursue an acting career but also develop his romance with Tayshia. As the Maryland native told Us at the time: “Really I am killing two birds with one stone.”

With reporting by Nicholas Hautman and Kayley Stumpe