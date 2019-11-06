



What went wrong? Tayshia Adams candidly addressed what contributed to her split from John Paul Jones after they gave their romance a second try post-Bachelor in Paradise.

Speaking with Rachel Lindsay and guest cohost Becca Kufrin on the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, Adams said it was “hard” carrying on a long-distance relationship. However, she noted that “there were other factors” that led to their relationship’s demise, citing communication as a major issue.

“I would never badmouth John. We both have our flaws. I think communication is a really big deal,” Adams, 29, said on the Wednesday, November 6, episode. “I learned from a previous relationship that I’m very much so over communicative, but that’s all I can do. What he can do is listen to that and try to navigate that relationship with that information I’m giving him. If you’re choosing to have that stuff go in one ear and out the other, that’s on you.”

The Bachelor alum admitted it was “fair to say” that the duo were on two different pages while they were dating. “I told him, I’m like honestly, ‘I just want you to experience a little more life. I feel like you just need to live a little bit and learn a little bit because I feel like I can only do so much,’” she continued.

Adams shared the various ways she “tried to make it work” with the 24-year-old Maryland native. She revealed that they “relied on FaceTime,” and Jones even purchased a new phone so they could do so frequently. They also made time within their busy schedules to visit each other. It was “kind of hard to say” who put in the most effort, she said.

“At this point in my life, I need someone to be with me. I want to be in the same city,” she added.

Adams and Jones found love on Bachelor in Paradise’s 6th season. Though they left Mexico solo, the duo revealed on the finale’s reunion portion that they reconciled.

Jones told Us Weekly exclusively in October that he ventured to the West Coast for his former girlfriend, adding that “it just made sense to move” because a “few opportunities came up that were really just too hard to pass up.” He noted that Adams being an hour and a half away “was a big draw” for him as well, and added that a talent agent contacted him and have been “consistently” getting him auditions.

On “Bachelor Happy Hour,” the Concordia University alum addressed Jones’ decision to uproot his life from Maryland to her home state. She said Jones, who moved to Los Angeles a week before Wednesday’s interview, “did not” primarily take the leap to be with her.

“The fact that that’s the headline really does piss me off. Since the very beginning, I’ve told my friends, my family, everyone knows this — I will not have someone move for me unless we’re in a serious relationship,” she explained. “He moved here because he wanted to be an actor and because he is getting auditions and it was easier for them to attend those as opposed to flying out. That’s why he moved here and he knew that story since the very beginning.”

Adams announced her breakup with Jones via Instagram on October 30. She noted that they “truly did the best we could,” but shared they were “the best of friends and will continue to remain in each other’s life because regardless of the situation.”

