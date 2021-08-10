Not quite Paradise. Joe Amabile and Kendall Long’s Bachelor Nation journey will continue when they both return for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise after calling it quits on their nearly two-year romance.

The grocery store owner and the taxidermist met on season 5 of the beach spinoff during the summer of 2018. While they didn’t leave Mexico as a couple, fans learned during the reunion, which aired that September, that they were giving their romance another shot. Amabile and Long subsequently moved in together in Los Angeles but announced their split in January 2020.

One month after they announced their split, Long admitted that she was blindsided by the breakup.

“I did not see it coming,” she said on her “Down to Date” podcast in February 2020. “Every relationship has issues but I feel like — with Joe and I — we were best friends. Everything was fun, we were getting a dog together. We had just moved in … Ultimately what happened was that Joe felt like he would have a better [life] in Chicago.”

Long added that she thought she was going to marry Amabile.

“If anyone knows me, I’m not the person that plans my wedding and I was literally doing that with Joe,” she said. “But something weird about ending something with some that you thought you were going to marry [is] you almost feel like you have such a better idea of what you’re looking for.”

While the twosome briefly sparked reconciliation speculation (keep scrolling for more on that), they both decided to give finding love on TV another shot during the summer of 2021. While Amabile is part of the initial cast of BiP season 7, Long is set to join later on in the season.

“I forgot all of what Paradise is about and it is a wild ride, and this season is insane. It really is. … It almost was, like, every day got more and more intense,” he said on his “Click Bait” podcast in July 2021 ahead of the premiere. “It was a lot different than my first time. It was wild.”

Scroll through for Amabile and Long’s complete timeline: