Not cool! Kendall Long expressed concern over her ex Joe Amabile’s possible return to Bachelor in Paradise after their split last year.

“It would be so hard,” Kendall, 29, said on the Monday, May 3, episode of the “Almost Famous” podcast. “I would not want to watch him fall in love with someone else. That would suck so much.”

The California native, who met Joe on season 5 of Paradise in 2018, noted that she wants “him to be happy” and find love, but “not in front of my face.”

Kendall added that if both she and Joe were asked to participate in the upcoming season of the Bachelor spinoff, she’d most likely turn it down.

“I still have a tremendous amount of love for him,” she told host Ashley Iaconetti, noting, “it would be really difficult” to see him searching for love with a new woman. “I would just be signing up for another heartbreak,” she added.

When it comes to the possibility of going back to Paradise solo, Kendall again was hesitant, saying, “I’m not sure. I want someone else to experience falling in love that way.”

Kendall and Joe announced their split in January 2020 after moving in together in Los Angeles in April 2019. At the time, the pair explained that Joe would be relocating to his native Chicago, while Kendall would be staying near her family in California.

The Just Curious author gave Us Weekly an exclusive update on her relationship with Joe nine months after they went their separate ways. “We have a good relationship. It’s not romantic right now,” she said in October 2020.

The season 22 Bachelor alum admitted on Monday that she “learned so much” from her relationship with the Dancing With the Stars alum. The romance and subsequent heartbreak altered what she’s looking for in a partner.

“That was the relationship, I just threw so much trust in and right off the bat was honest and open. It was the first relationship I actually saw, potentially, turning into a marriage,” she said. “That was something very new for me. It was a gift to be able to experience that from him. I think every single person that I date, I’m looking for that next level of connection.”

Kendall also revealed that she has “been on dates” since the former couple called it quits. “Dating in L.A. in general is difficult,” she said. “I’ve had some good dates. We’ll see. I’ve gone on a couple dates with somebody and I’m down to go on more dates.”