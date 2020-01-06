Believe it or not, not everyone who competes on The Bachelor ditches their regular ol’ life to sell SugarBearHair gummies. Some contestants — gasp! — actually end up going back to their real jobs.

Since appearing on TV, fan favorites from The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Bachelor in Paradise, The Bachelor Winter Games and even Bachelor Pad (RIP) have passed on opportunities to become social media influencers in lieu of returning to what they know best.

Chris Soules made his way back to his farm in Iowa, and Jillian Harris became an interior mogul in her own right. Tanner Tolbert, meanwhile, makes a killing selling cars, while Jake Pavelka flies high in the sky.

Many franchise alums who have resumed their careers work in the medical field. For example, Bryan Abasolo is a chiropractor, Whitney Bischoff is a fertility nurse and Ashley Hebert is a pediatric dentist.

