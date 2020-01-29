‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couple Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Split

It’s over for Joe Amabile and Kendall Long. The Bachelor in Paradise season 5 couple announced their split on Wednesday, January 29.

“We have decided mutually to go our separate ways. Joe has made the decision to move back to Chicago while Kendall will be remaining in her hometown of Los Angeles,” the twosome said in joint statement to Bachelor Nation on Wednesday. “Our family and friends have always been an extremely important element to who we are as people. We can’t imagine continuing our lives without them closer, especially when thinking of starting a family of our own one day. We both respect each others’ decision and still have a great deal of love for each other. We appreciate all the love and support everyone has given us throughout our relationship.”

While Amabile first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, Long competed on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor. The pair met each other while filming Paradise, but it wasn’t always smooth sailing.

At the end of the season, they appeared to be in a good place but Long was worried they were moving too fast. He felt that she didn’t feel as strongly as he did so he quickly left Paradise. However, she revealed during the finale special that she regretted her decision immediately and went to Chicago to see him right after they left the show.

In Chicago, they reconnected and got back together. Plus, he joined Dancing With the Stars, which landed him in the same city as Long, who lives in L.A.

“I feel like the one thing with Joe is that he’s just very honest and genuine and puts it all out there with who he is. He doesn’t really hold back,” the creative director told Us at the show’s finale taping in August 2018. “That was the one thing that I really appreciated on Paradise. I just cracked up so hard.”

Her sense of humor was something the grocery store owner loved as well.

“I like when she gets mad and she puts that face on,” he noted. “We just like being together. It feels right.”