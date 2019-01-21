Still in the honeymoon phase! Bachelor in Paradise alum Kendall Long exclusively dished to Us Weekly about her and boyfriend Joe Amabile’s mutual adoration for each other and their plans to move in together.

“He’s going on tour right now, so he’s on the East Coast,” the creative director, 27, told Us of the grocery store owner, 32, while attending an iHeartRadio ALTer Ego event at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on Saturday, January 19.

The Bachelor alum said that the pair won’t be apart for long, however, as she has plans to join him in Philadelphia. “I’m going to be on the bus for a week. Bus life, which I’m excited about,” she said. “I’ve been told that I have to bring board games. So that is my job.”

And after that? The twosome, who fell in love during season 5 of the ABC summer hit, will likely be sharing a roof sooner rather than later. “That’s kind of the thing that pushes us to move things to Los Angeles,” she told Us of their time apart. “Yes. Moving in together … So after the tour, he’s going to be moving to L.A. So we’re going to have a lot more time together, and that’s the light at the end of the tunnel.”

In fact, Long says they already have their décor picked out for the home they’ll share. “We already have the core of our place worked out, the 1920s, because next year is the roaring ’20s,” she said.

In the meantime, there’s always FaceTime — not that they need it all that often. “We’ve honestly only had long distance for about a week at a time, because we keep on going to see each other. I think we’re obsessed with each other,” Long joked. “It’s kind of gross.”

The couple revealed to Us what they love about each other in September. “I feel like the one thing with Joe is that he’s just very honest and genuine and puts it all out there with who he is,” Long told Us at the time. “He doesn’t really hold back.”

The Dancing With the Stars semifinalist, meanwhile, revealed that he’s a big fan of the expression the former Bachelor star makes when she’s angry. “I like when she gets mad and she puts that face on,” he said.

As Long told Us on Friday, “I think we’re just meant to be together and that would just make sense. We’re best friends.”

With reporting by Brandi Fowler

