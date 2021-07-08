Alexa play, “Almost Paradise.” ABC announced the first round of contestants set to appear on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Abigail Heringer, Brendan Morais, Ivan Hall, Natasha Parker, Serena Pitt and Joe Amabile are among the names released by the network on Thursday, July 8. As always, additional past contestants will arrive on the beach each week to shake things up and look for The One. The group will be joined by bartender and “master of ceremonies,” Wells Adams, and rotating celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon.

“There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything,” Wells, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

The Bachelorette season 12 alum, who noted season 7 “might be my favorite one,” was given a larger role following Chris Harrison’s departure from the franchise earlier this year.

“It starts out [with] comedy and drama, and then there’s a lot of really wonderful love,” Wells added. “It’s a really wonderful season and I’m super pumped for this one.”

ABC was forced to skip BiP in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the cast features a lot of faces from both season 24 and season 25 of The Bachelor and season 16 and season 17 of The Bachelorette, the latter of which is currently airing.

“If you were single during COVID, you didn’t get laid for a year, basically. So I think there’s a lot of pent-up sexual tension in a lot of these cast members. And I think that that will translate quite nicely on television,” Wells explained. “I think America feels the same way too, you’re trying to make up for lost time, like, everyone feels like they got robbed of a year. So I think people are a little more prone to be more bold than they probably normally would on the beach, which is nice.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through the cast: