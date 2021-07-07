Wells Adams knows Bachelor Nation may not believe him if he says season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise is the most dramatic yet … but the bartender promises the upcoming return of the beach season delivers something fans have never seen.

“This is my fifth season doing Paradise. I’ve been on a lot of episodes of this show, and I will say that this one might be my favorite one that we’ve done. You get everything. It’s hot, it’s sweaty, there are crabs everywhere — the beach kind, hopefully just the beach kind,” the 37-year-old ABC personality exclusively told Us Weekly. “There’s love, there’s romance. There’s a lot of drama, you know, it’s got everything. The drinks are bad, the advice is worse, but the bar is open. … There are some twists and turns that I was shocked by, and I never thought would ever happen on the show. And I think people are really, really going to love this season.”

Wells, who recently returned from filming the series in Mexico, added that the season “starts out” with comedy and drama, but then there’s “a lot of really wonderful love.”

“The earth isn’t healing until Paradise is back,” he continued. “And I feel like we’ve needed this for so long. I’m just excited for everyone to experience it. And, you know, America gets to kind of show up at the gates of Paradise and walk down those steps with us, which is always nice. And I think people are really going to enjoy this season.”

ABC has yet to announce the cast for season 7 of BiP but confirmed Wells will have an expanded role as the “master of ceremonies” in Chris Harrison’s absence. Celebrity guests including David Spade, Lance Bass, Tituss Burgess and Lil Jon will also make appearances as guest hosts.

When asked about reports that Wells’ fiancée, actress Sarah Hyland, will be one of the rotating hosts, he played coy.

“I saw the rumors that Sarah was supposed to come down,” he said. “I can’t confirm that.”

ABC was forced to skip Bachelor in Paradise in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic. While Wells quipped that the COVID-19 crisis “stopped Stagecoach from happening so that story line is gone,” the time off may play a part in the drama.

“If you were single during COVID, you didn’t get laid for a year, basically. So I think there’s a lot of pent-up sexual tension in a lot of these cast members. And I think that that will translate quite nicely on television,” Wells told Us. “I think America feels the same way too, you’re trying to make up for lost time, like, everyone feels like they got robbed of a year. So I think people are a little more prone to be more bold than they probably normally would on the beach, which is nice.”

Bachelor in Paradise returns to ABC Monday, August 16, at 8 p.m. ET.