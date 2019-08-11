



Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are finally in paradise! The loving couple tied the knot on Sunday, August 11.

Iaconetti, 31, and Haibon, 30, exchanged vows in a romantic ceremony held in Rhode Island — the former Bachelorette star’s home state. Their nuptials were attended by family and close friends. Several beloved faces from Bachelor Nation also made appearances, including Ben Higgins, Nick Viall, Dean Unglert, Becca Tilley, Amanda Stanton, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick.

Ahead of the pair’s big day, Iaconetti and Haibon revealed that Chris Harrison would not be officiating their wedding.

Iaconetti told Us Weekly in December 2018 that their wedding was going to be “big.” Months later, she also dished to Us in April that she would wear two dresses to celebrate the special occasion.

“They are both princess gowns that everyone would kind of expect from me,” she shared with Us. “One is cleaner and one is more, I want to say, Victorian-esque.”

As Us previously reported, the couple will spend their honeymoon in Italy’s Capri, the Amalfi Coast and Santorini, Greece.

Iaconetti and Haibon first crossed paths during season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise. While the journalist was well aware of her feelings for her now-husband right off the bat, it took Haibon a bit longer to come to terms with how he truly felt.

In May 2018, after nearly three years of engaging in an on-and-off romance, the couple revealed that they were back together. Haibon proposed to Iaconetti during a visit to the set of Bachelor in Paradise’s fifth season in June 2018.

