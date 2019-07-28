



Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon ’s upcoming wedding is set to be a celebration with many of their Bachelor Nation pals, however, there is one very important person who won’t be in attendance.

“Chris Harrison’s not coming,” the bride-to-be, 31, said during her “I Don’t Get It” podcast set to be released on Sunday, July 28. “He has other prior obligations. He’s shooting something and it’s during [our wedding].”

In Us Weekly‘s exclusive early listen, the Virginia native added: “So, it’s really, really, sad you guys. I think [this] might be the first Bachelor wedding he hasn’t attended. But he sent us a really nice gift from our Crate & Barrel registry, and he was very thorough and sensitive about what he said when he had to say that he couldn’t go. Like, it was a very long explanation and it was very nice. Although it was very disappointing.”

Plus, the longtime host of the Bachelor franchise shows might not be the only famous pal who won’t be watching Iaconetti and Haibon, 30, say “I Do.”

“I don’t think there’s going to be any celebrities there,” the “Almost Famous” podcast host dished. “Ashton [Kutcher] and Mila [Kunis] … but we never heard from them. But as far as friends go, we invited Donny Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy and then Rob Thomas. I don’t know if [Ashton and Mila] did get their formal invitation but they did get their Save The Date. Donny and Jenny sent their RSVP back and they can’t go.”

Troy Williams, Iaconetti and Haibon’s wedding planner, chimed in that Wahlberg and McCarthys regrets were “handwritten and everything” and that they’ve been very personal in their responses.

As for decor for the Bachelor in Paradise alums’ big day? Williams said the wedding will be “very storybook, very romance driven.”

He added: “I think [Jared and Ashley] will surprise a lot of people. This is my first church wedding out of all of my brides that I’ve done because everyone wants to do something different so I’m really excited about that actually, because there’s a juxtaposition to the church and their reception venue … and we definitely have a running [theme] of their love of movies and movie themes throughout everything.”

Haibon and Iaconetti met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015, but didn’t begin dating until years later. The duo got engaged in June 2018 and are set to wed in his home state of Rhode Island in August.

