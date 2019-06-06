Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have expressed their fondness of Bachelor Nation couple Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon on multiple occasions and now the ball is in their court to attend the pair’s upcoming nuptials.

“They have the Save the Date in their hands!” Iaconetti, 31, told Us Weekly about Kutcher, 41, and Kunis, 35, at the Crate & Barrel The Wedding Registry event presented by the “Almost Famous” podcast on Wednesday, June 5. “I could tell you that.”

Haibon, 30, however, is playing coy in hopes to not jinx the chance that they’ll show up. “I don’t want to, like, put ju-ju in the air,” he told Us. “We would love for them to come, we’ll see who does. We want all our friends and family there.”

“We also know it’s a pipe dream,” Iaconetti added, with her fiancé echoing the sentiment.

Kutcher and Kunis — who wed in 2015 and share daughter Wyatt, 4, and son Dimitri, 2 — are outspoken superfans of The Bachelor and Bachelorette. The twosome ran into Iaconetti and Haibon last August, and the future spouses didn’t miss their opportunity to introduce themselves.

“They’re Bachelor fans. They’ve talked about us publicly, personally multiple times. So we knew all we had to do was make eye contact with them,” the bride-to-be gushed to Us in September. “When we did, it was like all our dreams came true. Ashton was like, ‘No way!’ He got so stoked.”

Iaconetti added: “Mila was like, ‘Don’t even tempt us with inviting us to the wedding because we’ll actually take you up on the offer.’”

And if the former That ‘70s Show costars show up to Iaconetti and Haibon’s celebration, they won’t be the only famous faces in the room — American Idol alum David Cook is set to perform the music at their nuptials.

“He is one of my favorite artists ever and I mean, my favorite American Idol ever, so it’s really cool that he is going to perform at our wedding,” Iaconetti told Entertainment Tonight earlier this week. “He has, like, the warmest voice ever. He just can, like, warm up an entire room, so we love that romanticism.”

Haibon and Iaconetti met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2015 and got engaged in June 2018. The pair are set to tie the knot in his home state of Rhode Island in August.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

