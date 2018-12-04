Bachelor wedding bells will soon be ringing! Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon sent Bachelor Nation fans into a frenzy when they announced their engagement in June after one month of dating and nearly three years of their on-again, off-again flirtation.

Iaconetti and Haibon, both 30, are in full wedding planning mode as they prepare to say their “I dos” in August 2019 in Rhode Island.

Scroll down to find out everything the duo — who first met in 2015 on Bachelor in Paradise season 2 — have said about their nuptials!