Best mates! Ashley Iaconetti dished to Us Weekly exclusively about the Bachelor-fied grooms’ party she says fiancé Jared Haibon will have at their impending nuptials.

“Nick [Viall] and Dean [Unglert] are groomsmen of Jared’s,” the reality star, 31, told Us while taking in the spring/summer 2020 collection of Rita Vinieris for Rivini & Alyne at New York Bridal Fashion Week in NYC on Friday, April 12.

The freelance journalist said that other stars, including season 2 Bachelor in Paradise winner Tanner Tolbert and his wife Jade, will also be involved in the ceremony.

“Tanner [Tolbert] is maybe officiating if he can make it in time,” she said, noting that the couple’s second child is due near her wedding date. (Tanner and Jade also share daughter Emerson, 17 months.) “Depending [on] when the baby is born, Tanner will officiate. Jade is in my bridal party if she can come, but that’s really up in the air.”

Ironically, it was 30-year-old Haibon’s groomsmen that sparked what Iaconetti called her only “bridezilla moment.”

“[It] was a couple of weeks ago, when Jared wanted to offer the option of suits or tuxes to his groomsmen,” she shared. “I was like no, they’re wearing tuxes!”

In addition to their Bachelor Nation wedding party members, Iaconetti revealed at a live taping on Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” on March 31, that she and the Movie Trivia Schmoedown star will have a special musical guest. “We’re not talking, like, Backstreet Boys level,” she hinted. “And it’s not Rob Thomas.”

Iaconetti, who will have 10 bridesmaids, including maid of honor and sister Lauren Iaconetti, also revealed that their ceremony will feature roses “here and there” as a nod to the franchise in which they found love.

The BiP alums got engaged in Mexico in June 2018 while filming the fifth season of the ABC hit.

Though they first met in 2015, they didn’t begin officially dating until March 2018, after the show had ended.

“I never felt like it was over between us after Paradise,” the actor explained on an episode of The Story of Us. “I was just sitting there and thinking, ‘God, I wish Ashley were here. I just wanna hang out with Ashley.”

Still, he says it took a while for his feelings to sink in. “I’m not gonna lie and say that I was in love with Ashley during BiP. It was a slow build for me.”

The couple plan to wed in Haibon’s native Rhode Island in August.

