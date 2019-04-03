Bachelor Nation’s Ashley and Jared Having a ‘Special Musical Guest’ at Wedding

The more, the merrier! Bachelor in Paradise alums Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon are having a very “special” attendee at their upcoming wedding.

“We have a special musical guest, which we are very excited about,” Iaconetti, 31, told Us Weekly exclusively at a live taping of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” at M.I.’s Westside Comedy Theater in Santa Monica on Sunday, March 31. “We’re not talking, like, Backstreet Boys level. And it’s not Rob Thomas.”

The former Bachelor season 19 contestant would not give any other hints about who the musician is, but she did say she and Haibon, 30, are “very big fans.”

In addition to having an artist perform at their big day, the Bachelor Nation couple will also paying tribute to the reality series that brought them together. Iaconetti previously told Us: “There will be roses here and there. I think there’s going to be one prominent rose that we have an idea for.”

The “Ben and Ashley I: Almost Famous” podcast cohost also revealed that the ceremony will be romantic movie-themed and roses will also pay homage to Kate Winslet’s Titanic character, Rose Dewitt Bukater. “[References to Titanic] will be blatantly obvious,” she explained.

Haibon and Iaconetti, who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged in June 2018, are planning to tie the knot in his home state of Rhode Island in August 2019. The Virginia native explained in June 2018 that the pair would both be “down for” having a TV wedding, but did not want to be “limited” by the cameras.

“We want as many guests as we want,” she asserted. “So, if we couldn’t have it the way we imagined, that’s the only reason we wouldn’t want to do it.”

