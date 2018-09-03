Jared Haibon had an audience of Bachelor Nation stars — including Ashley Iaconetti‘s ex-boyfriend Kevin Wendt — when he proposed to her on the beach in Mexico on the Monday, September 3, episode of Bachelor in Paradise.

In a clip posted to the ABC dating show’s Twitter account on Monday, host Chris Harrison can be seen introducing the couple to the other contestants, explaining that he counts them as a Paradise success story.

“They have the date card,” he continues. “We’re going to set them up down at the beach, each of you will go and talk to them and at the end of the day they’re going to decide who gets that date.”

As they head down to the sand, Harrison reveals that it was just a ruse. “So guys, this is not the reason Ashley and Jared are here. They’re here for a completely different reason,” as some of the women’s jaws drop.

“Come, join me,” he adds, inviting the castmembers to stand on the balcony and watch what’s playing out below.

Meanwhile, Ashley, 30, is marveling at where fate has brought them. “It’s been two years since this,” she says as she holds Jared’s hand.

“Not so bad, huh?” he replies.

Staring deep into Ashley’s eyes, he continues, “Three years ago we met right at this spot. On this very beach. I don’t ever want another day to go by that I don’t kiss you and tell you how beautiful you are and how much you mean to me.”

Kissing her, Jared, 29, continues, “You’d make me the happiest man alive if I had the opportunity to spend the rest of my life with you.”

The clip ends with the cast, including Ashley’s ex, watching as Jared gets down on one knee.

Ashley and Kevin began dating during Bachelor Winter Games, confirming their split in March. She and Jared revealed that they were finally a couple, after two years of friendship, in May. They announced their engagement in June.

“Ohhhhh that’s kind of mean that you guys made Kevin have to watch that, when that breakup obviously crushed his heart!” one fan commented.

“Meanwhile producers after they realize Ashley’s ex is there and what this will do for rating,” another wrote.

“All they had to do was give Kevin and Astrid a date away from the resort so he didn’t have to see,” another fan suggested.

“If it hurts Kevin, then he still has feelings for her,” another fan stated. “If he has completely moved on, then I think he would be happy for her. I hope they all live happily ever after!”

As previously reported, Jared told Us Weekly that he didn’t contact Kevin before popping the question. “I don’t think there was any need to. He’s an ex,” Jared said in July. “I don’t think I would have to tell my exes.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

